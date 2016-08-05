TBILISI Aug 5 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.856 billion as of Aug. 1 from $2.857 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari currency and made no interventions in February. It has bought $258.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March.

Reserves were down to $2.5 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.7 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)