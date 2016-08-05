BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
TBILISI Aug 5 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves declined to $2.856 billion as of Aug. 1 from $2.857 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Friday.
The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari currency and made no interventions in February. It has bought $258.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March.
Reserves were down to $2.5 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.7 billion at the beginning of last year mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico