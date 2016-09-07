BRIEF-A Brown Company acquires outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited
* Company is acquiring 100% of the outstanding equity of Blaze Capital Limited from Penryn Limited
TBILISI, Sept 7 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.889 billion as of Sept. 1 from $2.856 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the lari currency and made no interventions in February. It has bought $258.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March.
The reserves had dropped to $2.5 billion at the end of 2015 from $2.7 billion at the beginning of the year, mainly due to forex market interventions. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
NEW YORK, May 22 Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp. stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new CEO Hunter Harrison.