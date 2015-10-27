TBILISI Oct 27 Georgia has held talks with
Gazprom on receiving additional natural gas from
Russia, Georgia's energy ministry said on Tuesday, a move that
has been criticised for potentially making the country more
dependent on its former Soviet master.
Georgia imports most of its natural gas from Azerbaijan but
also gets 10 percent of the gas transported across it by Russia
to Armenia as a transit fee.
Azerbaijan supplied about 87.1 percent of Georgia's total
consumption of 2.17 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2014.
Kakha Kaladze, Georgia's energy minister, said last week
that additional gas volumes were needed because of increasing
gas consumption in Georgia, which is expected to reach 2.5 bcm
in 2015, a 27 percent increase from 2012.
Kaladze, a retired soccer player who played for Italy's
Serie A club AC Milan, met with Alexei Miller, Gazprom's chief
executive in Milan on Monday.
"During the working meeting the sides discussed extending
existing agreement on transit service and other technical
issues. Terms and conditions for supply of additional volumes of
natural gas were also discussed," the Georgian Energy Ministry
said in a statement.
It was the second meeting between Kaladze and Miller in a
month.
Gazprom said that the transit of Russian gas through the
Georgian territory and commercial supplies of (Russian gas to
Georgia) were discussed.
Kaladze has emphasised the need to diversify gas supplies,
while government opponents have said that Russia, with which
Georgia fought a brief war in 2008, was not a reliable partner.
"Georgia will have to buy gas from Gazprom on top of what
the country is already receiving from Russia as a transit fee,
because there is no possibility to import additional volumes
from Azerbaijan, which is and will remain the main supplier of
gas to Georgia," Kaladze told reporters.
Opposition parties in Georgia condemn the government's plan
to increase Russia's share in the country's gas imports.
"This intention is a traitorous step that would be a blow
for country's energy security," Georgy Gabashvili, an opposition
lawmaker, said.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Merriman)