TBILISI Feb 19 Georgia condemned on Thursday
the signing of a border agreement between its breakaway region
of South Ossetia and Russia, accusing Moscow of moving closer to
annexing a territory it supported in a five-day conflict in
2008.
Georgia, which has ambitions to join NATO, and Russia fought
that war over South Ossetia and another separatist region,
Abkhazia. After it ended, Moscow recognised both regions as
independent countries.
Moscow went further by signing a "strategic partnership"
agreement with Abkhazia last November, seven months after
annexing Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and throwing its weight
behind separatists battling in eastern Ukraine.
Russia says it wants to sign a similar document to integrate
its security forces and military with South Ossetia's, and
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signed a preliminary agreement
with his counterpart in the separatist region on Wednesday.
"It's yet another action directed against the sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Georgia and an attempt to
artificially redraw internationally recognised borders," the
Georgian foreign ministry said.
The foreign ministry in Moscow had no immediate comment on
the remarks.
Abkhazia and South Ossetia survive on financial support from
Russia, and Moscow has promised not to cut aid for Abkhazia this
year.
Lavrov also said on Wednesday that Russia would "take
measures to prevent the negative effect of attempts to drag
Tbilisi into NATO."
Georgia, a South Caucasus country crossed by pipelines that
carry Caspian oil and gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, said on
Thursday that Russia was a threat to stability in the region and
had no influence on the process of Georgia's integration into
NATO.
Tbilisi's government has long hoped to join the military
alliance, and NATO has agreed in principle that it should one
day become a member and plans to open a training centre in
Georgia by the end of the year.
Analysts say the integration process has been delayed by
member countries' reluctance to further provoke Russia.
