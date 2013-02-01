* Former Soviet republics to start trade talks in Moscow
* Russia banned Georgian wine and mineral water in 2006
* Russia and pro-Western Georgia fought a five-day war in
2008
* Breakaway regions a big obstacle to reconciliation
By Margarita Antidze
BORJOMI, Georgia, Feb 1 If there's a way to
dilute the bitterness in relations between Russia and Georgia
after a 2008 war, it may lie in a lush valley south of the
Caucasus Mountain border between the feuding former Soviet
republics.
Here flows Borjomi, a naturally carbonated mineral water of
volcanic origin that had been popular in Russia since the 19th
century until it was swept off the shelves when Moscow banned
Georgian beverages and other products in 2006 as tensions built
toward the five-day war.
Borjomi, a resort town with a mix of grand Soviet-era
sanatoriums and drab apartment blocks, sent 60 percent of its
production to Russia before the ban, and output plunged 43
percent to 63 million litres in 2006.
Though the town has since found other markets that more than
make up for that loss, it and other producers of Georgian waters
and wines would dearly love to get back into the Russian market,
with its 142 million people.
They might soon get the chance.
A Georgian delegation is due in Moscow on Monday to discuss
reviving trade links with Russia, and perhaps a glimmer of the
warmth missing from relations since the war stoked by rising
tension over Kremlin influence on two rebel regions and Georgian
President Mikheil Saakashvili's drive to join NATO.
The talks follow other tentative steps to thaw the chill
since Bidzina Ivanishvili, a tycoon who made billions in 1990s
Russia, became Georgia's prime minister after leading an
opposition coalition to victory over Saakashvili's party in an
October parliamentary vote.
The nations held their first direct talks about bilateral
relations in Geneva in December, and last month the Georgian
Orthodox Church leader Ilia II, one of the most respected
figures in Georgia, met with his Russian Orthodox counterpart
and President Vladimir Putin.
SYMBOL OF GEORGIA
Borjomi water is not just central to the town, but also to
Georgia.
Murad Sultanov, the manager of a Georgian restaurant in
central Moscow, says he wouldn't hesitate to stock it if the
officials find agreement.
"It's a symbol of Georgia - Georgia and Borjomi are one and
the same," he said.
Russians have also been central to Borjomi in their nearly
200-year domination of Georgia before the Soviet Union fell in
1991. In Europe it was called the "Russian Vichy" after the
famous French spa town.
Roza Choladze, a 78-year-old who sells pinecone jam from a
street stall in Borjomi to supplement her monthly pension of 120
lari ($73), said the valley used to draw visitors from across
the former Soviet Union.
"But after our relations deteriorated a few years ago, we
don't see tourists from Russia any more," she said. "I hope that
will change soon."
Ivanishvili's ascent swiftly unlocked the door to
improvements in ties, which had nowhere to go but up.
Putin and Saakashvili have traded pointed, physically
graphic personal barbs, and the Kremlin will not talk to the
Georgian president, a U.S. ally who was long a darling of the
West but is portrayed in Russia as a bloodthirsty tyrant.
Ivanishvili, who fought off Saakashvili's attempts to brand
him a Russian stooge during the parliamentary election, has
walked the thin line between Georgians' resentment of the
Kremlin and their hopes for better trade and interpersonal ties.
Diplomatic relations were severed over the war, and their
restoration is not on the agenda.
RUSSIAN-BACKED REGIONS
Ivanishvili has assured the nation of 4.5 million that close
ties with the United States and integration with Europe would
remain the priority but that he would also try to rebuild
relations with Russia.
That is a tall order for a country that straddles a
Europe-bound energy pipeline route bypassing Russia and has been
the subject of geopolitical jostling between Moscow and
Washington, which fed into the tension leading to the war.
Russian forces repelled a Georgian offensive on South
Ossetia and drove deep into the country before the European
Union brokered a ceasefire whose terms the United States and EU
accuse Russia of violating.
Russia's strong support for the breakaway Georgian regions
of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, which Moscow recognised as
independent nations after the war, is a major obstacle to a real
reconciliation.
Moscow wants better ties "in those areas where that is
realistic and possible", Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman
Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.
Trade is one of those areas. When Russia banned Georgian
wine and water, it cited concerns about quality, but few people
believed that was the real reason.
Gennady Onishchenko, the acerbic Russian consumer protection
agency chief who announced the ban back in 2006, has said the
talks will go smoothly "if we have a businesslike conversation"
- one devoid of politics, that is.
"Georgian products are in conformity with standards and
deserve to be back (on the Russian market)," said Levan
Davitashvili, the head of the National Wine Agency, who will
lead the Georgian delegation.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group has bought
a controlling stake in mineral water producer IDS Borjomi,
according to the previous owners of the stake, a deal that could
help the water flow back into Russia.
But Lukashevich said South Ossetia and Abkhazia "are not
disputed territories but independent states, and the sooner
Georgia's leadership understands this is the new geopolitical
reality ... the easier the settlement process will be".
No leader of Georgia, where refugees from both regions dream
of returning to their lost homes, can accept that claim.
"I do not see the new Georgian government making any
concessions on the issue of the sovereignty of those two
territories," said Thomas de Waal, a Caucasus expert at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
"When it comes to Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Tbilisi and
Moscow still hold fundamentally incompatible positions."
(Additional reporting by Sonia Elks in Moscow; Editing by Steve
Gutterman and Will Waterman)