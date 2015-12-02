TBILISI Dec 2 Emerging market investment group
Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft's (DEG) has
sold its remaining stake in Georgia's largest retail bank TBC
Bank, Renaissance Capital said on Wednesday.
DEG, one of TBC Bank's four international financial
institution shareholders, held 3.6 percent of TBC.
DEG's shares were bought by a number of institutional
investors from Britain and other countries in Europe,
Renaissance Capital, an investment bank specialising in emerging
and frontier markets, said in a statement.
The TBC share placement is Renaissance's Capital's sixth
equity transaction in Georgia since 2013.
"We are pleased to work on yet another equity transaction in
Georgia, which has seen solid demand among UK and European
investors," John Porter, head of financing group, Renaissance
Capital, said.
In June 2014, TBC Bank raised around $640 million through an
initial public offering of global depositary receipts in London.
Renaissance Capital acted as the joint bookrunner of the IPO.
