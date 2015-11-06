TBILISI Georgian civil rights groups said on Friday a court decision to install a new management team in the country's largest independent TV station threatened media freedom and democracy in the former Soviet republic.

The United States and European rights bodies also expressed concern over the court move, which late on Thursday prompted hundreds of people to rally outside the studio building of the Rustavi 2 channel in the capital Tbilisi to show their support.

The station's director-general, Nika Gvaramia, who is due to be replaced under the court ruling, condemned the court decision as "illegal" and said he would not leave the building.

On Tuesday, the court restored a controlling stake in the highly popular TV station to Kibar Khalvashi. A co-owner of the channel from 2004 to 2006, Khalvashi said he was forced by Georgian government officials at that time to sell his stake.

"This (court) decision destroys the editorial independence of Rustavi 2, fundamentally undermines freedom of media, ruins the media pluralism in the country and has implications for challenging Georgia's constitutional order and stability," nine civil society groups said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Maintaining Rustavi 2 as a critical TV channel is essential for Georgia's democracy, especially in light of the upcoming parliamentary election in 2016."

Khalvashi - who has yet to be formally reinstated as the owner of Rustavi 2 - and the new management team said they would not change or interfere in the broadcaster's editorial policy.

Government officials, who have in the past accused the channel of bias, deny any involvement in the ownership battle.

BLOW TO "DEMOCRATIC IMAGE"

But that did not reassure critics of the court move, who also included Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili, who is often at loggerheads with the government.

"We face a difficult situation today which hurts Georgia's democratic image and international reputation," Margvelashvili said in a statement.

Khalvashi cannot take back his controlling stake in Rustavi 2 straight away due to a ruling from Georgia's Constitutional Court which says verdicts cannot take immediate force.

His lawyers therefore filed an injunction requesting permission to appoint his new management team pending ongoing litigation over who owns the station.

The U.S. ambassador to Georgia, Ian Kelly, voiced concern.

"Attempts to change the management of the station, in advance of the appeal process, have profound political implications. In a democratic society, critical opinions should be encouraged, not silenced," he said in a written statement.

The Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE), a rights watchdog, said the court's ruling "poses a threat to media freedom as it threatens the independence of a major media outlet's editorial policy."

"Attempts by the courts to unduly influence an editorial policy of a media outlet are nothing short of the abuse of the rule of law and democratic foundations in a society," said the OSCE's representative on media freedom, Dunja Mijatović.

