TBILISI Oct 1 Georgia's biggest independent TV company, Rustavi 2, said a court ordered the seizure of a major owner's shares on Thursday in what the broadcaster called an attempt to silence its criticism of the government.

In a televised appeal to viewers for donations to keep the channel on air, general director Nika Gvaramia said: "Today, like never before, we are close to suspending our broadcasting."

Standing outside the studio building with employees around him, he added: "I promise the government: You will shut down before Rustavi 2 does."

A court in the capital Tbilisi ordered a seizure of shares in the company that owns Rustavi 2, which government officials have often accused of bias, until a final verdict on an ownership dispute. Former co-owner Kibar Khalvashi is seeking to claim back his shares in the broadcaster, one of the most popular in the former Soviet republic.

Officials denied any involvement in the case.

The court ordered a freeze on Rustavi 2's property in August. Its managers say Khalvashi's lawsuit and the court's decisions were politically motivated.

Khalvashi, who lives abroad, made no statement and could not be reached for comment, but his lawyer Paata Salia said on Thursday the current owners of Rustavi 2 were planning to sell part of their shares to another investor and "to load the company with fictitious financial obligations."

Gvaramia confirmed Rustavi 2 owners' plan to sell part of their 51 percent stake for $6 million, but said that would help the company to continue operations.

"It's obvious that this case has nothing in common with a legal process and is pure political pressure," opposition politician Mamuka Katsitadze said.

"I rule out any pressure on independent media in Georgia and any involvement of the government in this particular case," Eka Beselia, an MP from ruling coalition, said. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)