TBILISI Oct 22 The Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) voiced concern on Thursday over
an ownership dispute involving Georgia's biggest independent TV
company, Rustavi 2, and said it could harm media freedom.
Hundreds of viewers and supporters of Rustavi 2 rallied
outside the Tbilisi city court building and the broadcaster's
studio building in a gesture of support.
A court in Tbilisi earlier this month ordered a seizure of
shares in the company that owns Rustavi 2, which government
officials have often accused of bias, until a final verdict on
the ownership dispute.
Former co-owner Kibar Khalvashi is seeking to claim back his
shares in the broadcaster, one of the most popular in the former
Soviet republic.
The court ordered a freeze on Rustavi 2's property in
August. Its managers say Khalvashi's lawsuit and the court's
decisions were politically motivated and accused the government
of being behind Khalvashi's bid.
"According to reports, Rustavi 2 is experiencing significant
financial and logistical constraints, effectively limiting its
capacity to operate freely," Dunja Mijatovic, the OSCE
representative on freedom of the media, said in a statement.
"If not lifted soon, the court order will entail serious
restrictions on the diversity and plurality of the media in the
country."
She said the situation was especially worrisome as a
parliamentary election in Georgia is scheduled for next year.
"Democracy requires that people have access to diverse
sources of information," Mijatovi said.
Hearings on the case will resume on Monday.
Opposition politicians and many independent experts say the
process is an attempt to silence an independent media in the
country of 3.7 million.
Government officials deny any involvement in this case.
"My government fully supports a pluralistic media
environment...I am saddened to witness the recent attempts to
politicize the legal dispute between two private parties
regarding the ownership of Rustavi 2," Georgian Prime Minister
Irakly Garibashvili said on Thursday.
