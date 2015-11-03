TBILISI Nov 3 A court in Georgia on Tuesday
ordered a change of owner at the ex-Soviet republic's biggest
independent TV station, Rustavi 2, in what the broadcaster
called an attempt to silence its criticism of the government.
Kibar Khalvashi, who was a co-owner in 2004-2006, got back
his controlling stake in the station, one of the most popular in
the country. He said he had been coerced into selling Rustavi 2
by former government officials, including former president
Mikheil Saakashvili.
The broadcaster's lawyers said that the verdict would be
appealed. "It's a totally illegal decision ... This case is not
just against Rustavi 2, it's against freedom of speech in
Georgia," the company's lawyer, Tamta Muradashvili, said after
the verdict was announced.
A court ordered the seizure of Rustavi 2's property in
August and later a seizure of shares in the company that owns
Rustavi 2, which government officials have often accused of
bias.
The station's managers say Khalvashi's lawsuit and the
court's decisions were politically motivated and accused the
government of being behind Khalvashi's bid.
Opposition politicians and many independent experts say the
process is an attempt to silence an independent media in the
country of 3.7 million. The Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) voiced concern over the ownership
dispute last month.
Government officials deny any involvement in this case.
Hundreds of viewers and supporters of Rustavi 2 rallied
during the hearings outside the Tbilisi city court building and
the broadcaster's studio building in a gesture of support.
On Monday, Georgia's Constitutional Court ordered a
temporary suspension of a rule that court verdicts must be
immediately enforced, even if they are appealed. Because of
this, Khalvashi cannot ask the judge to let him take back his
controlling stake in Rustavi 2 right away.
