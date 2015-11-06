TBILISI Nov 6 A court in Georgia has changed
the management team in the country's biggest independent TV
station Rustavi 2, days after it ordered a change of ownership.
Critics called the move an attempt to silence media freedom
and hundreds of viewers and supporters of Rustavi 2 rallied
outside the broadcaster's studio building on Thursday night in a
gesture of support after the second ruling.
On Tuesday, the court had ordered a change of owner at
Rustavi 2 and Kibar Khalvashi, co-owner for 2004 to 2006, got
back his controlling stake in the highly popular station.
He said he had been coerced into selling Rustavi 2 by former
government officials, including former President Mikheil
Saakashvili.
Khalvashi could not take back his controlling stake in
Rustavi 2 right away however, because of a ruling from Georgia's
Constitutional Court which means verdicts are not being
immediately enforced.
His lawyers therefore filed an injunction requesting
permission to appoint his own management team at Rustavi 2 TV
pending ongoing litigation over who owns the station.
The broadcaster's director general, who was replaced by the
court, condemned the decision as illegal and said he would not
obey the ruling.
"I am not going to leave this building, come and expel me by
force," Nika Gvaramia said in a live televised address from
Rustavi 2 headquarters after midnight on Thursday.
"We are not going to leave this TV channel voluntarily."
Khalvashi and his new managers said on Friday they were not
going to change or interfere in the broadcaster's editorial
policy.
But opposition politicians and many independent experts say
the takeover is an attempt to silence independent media in the
country of 3.7 million.
"This decision destroys the editorial independence of
Rustavi 2, fundamentally undermines freedom of media, ruins the
media pluralism in the country, and has implications for
challenging Georgia's constitutional order and stability," nine
civil society groups said in a joint statement on Friday.
"Maintaining Rustavi 2 as a critical TV channel is essential
for Georgia's democracy, especially in light of the upcoming
parliamentary election in 2016."
The U.S. ambassador to Georgia, Ian Kelly, has also voiced
concern.
"Attempts to change the management of the station, in
advance of the appeal process, have profound political
implications. In a democratic society, critical opinions should
be encouraged, not silenced," the ambassador said in a written
statement.
A court ordered the seizure of Rustavi 2's property in
August and later a seizure of shares in the company that owns
Rustavi 2, which government officials have often accused of
bias.
Government officials deny any involvement in this case.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)