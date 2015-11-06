(Recasts, adds president, OSCE, more background)
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI Nov 6 Georgian civil rights groups said
on Friday a court decision to install a new management team in
the country's largest independent TV station threatened media
freedom and democracy in the former Soviet republic.
The United States and European rights bodies also expressed
concern over the court move, which late on Thursday prompted
hundreds of people to rally outside the studio building of the
Rustavi 2 channel in the capital Tbilisi to show their support.
The station's director-general, Nika Gvaramia, who is due to
be replaced under the court ruling, condemned the court decision
as "illegal" and said he would not leave the building.
On Tuesday, the court restored a controlling stake in the
highly popular TV station to Kibar Khalvashi. A co-owner of the
channel from 2004 to 2006, Khalvashi said he was forced by
Georgian government officials at that time to sell his stake.
"This (court) decision destroys the editorial independence
of Rustavi 2, fundamentally undermines freedom of media, ruins
the media pluralism in the country and has implications for
challenging Georgia's constitutional order and stability," nine
civil society groups said in a joint statement on Friday.
"Maintaining Rustavi 2 as a critical TV channel is essential
for Georgia's democracy, especially in light of the upcoming
parliamentary election in 2016."
Khalvashi - who has yet to be formally reinstated as the
owner of Rustavi 2 - and the new management team said they would
not change or interfere in the broadcaster's editorial policy.
Government officials, who have in the past accused the
channel of bias, deny any involvement in the ownership battle.
BLOW TO "DEMOCRATIC IMAGE"
But that did not reassure critics of the court move, who
also included Georgian President Georgy Margvelashvili, who is
often at loggerheads with the government.
"We face a difficult situation today which hurts Georgia's
democratic image and international reputation," Margvelashvili
said in a statement.
Khalvashi cannot take back his controlling stake in Rustavi
2 straight away due to a ruling from Georgia's Constitutional
Court which says verdicts cannot take immediate force.
His lawyers therefore filed an injunction requesting
permission to appoint his new management team pending ongoing
litigation over who owns the station.
The U.S. ambassador to Georgia, Ian Kelly, voiced concern.
"Attempts to change the management of the station, in
advance of the appeal process, have profound political
implications. In a democratic society, critical opinions should
be encouraged, not silenced," he said in a written statement.
The Organisation for Cooperation and Security in Europe
(OSCE), a rights watchdog, said the court's ruling "poses a
threat to media freedom as it threatens the independence of a
major media outlet's editorial policy."
"Attempts by the courts to unduly influence an editorial
policy of a media outlet are nothing short of the abuse of the
rule of law and democratic foundations in a society," said the
OSCE's representative on media freedom, Dunja Mijatovi.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)