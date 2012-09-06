* Opposition leader challenging Saakashvili party
* Sells agroholding for $180 mln to U.S. group
* Georgia to hold parliamentary election on Oct.1
TBILISI, Sept 6 Seeking to counter charges that
he is Russia's proxy in Georgia's elections, billionaire Bidzina
Ivanishvili has sold his last Russian business asset, his
management firm said on Thursday.
The once-reclusive tycoon and his Georgia Dream coalition
have been locked in a bitter fight with incumbent President
Mikheil Saakashvili, who has called the businessman a Kremlin
stooge.
Opinion polls show the coalition lags behind the ruling
party for the election on Oct. 1, but Ivanishvili's political
platform has angered the government and shaken up politics in
Georgia, a strategically located Caucasus state of 4.5 million.
Unikor group in a statement said that Ivanishvili, 56, had
sold Stoilenskaya Niva for $180 million to the U.S. Arco
International Group and the transaction was expected to be
completed within two month.
Ivanishvili told Reuters in an interview in May he was
expecting to get $250-$300 million for Stoilenskaya Niva, or
approximately what he had invested.
Earlier this year Ivanishvili sold his real estate
development assets to Russian property group BIN for $982.5
million, his Russian bank Rossyisky Credit to a group of private
investors for $352 million, as well as a pharmacy chain for
approximately $60 million.
Ivanishvili's holdings in Russia were a third of his total
assets, estimated by Forbes magazine at $6.4 billion.
Ivanishvili and his family have come under state scrutiny in
a myriad of cases since he launched his political movement last
year that managed to unite the usually fractious opposition and
mount an unexpectedly strong challenge to Saakashvili.
Ivanishvili has seen some of his assets confiscated and then
released after he paid a $49 million fine.
In July a Georgian court also froze bank accounts of another
opposition figure, retired footballer Kakha Kaladze, in a
money-laundering probe that Saakashvili opponents criticised as
being aimed at intimidating a Georgian Dream parliamentary
candidate.
Saakashvili became the West's darling when he rose to power
after the bloodless "rose revolution" that toppled Eduard
Shevardnadze in 2003. But opponents have since accused him of
curbing political freedoms and criticised him for leading
Georgia into a brief, disastrous war with Russia in August 2008.
Georgian forces were routed in five days and Russia went on
to recognise breakaway South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent
states.
