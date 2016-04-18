(Repeats to additional clients; no change in text.)
TBILISI, April 18 Georgia's security service
said on Monday it had detained six Georgian and Armenian
citizens who were trying to sell $200 million worth of
uranium-238.
Georgia's security service did not say whether the group had
a buyer for the uranium. Nor did it say where the group had
acquired it.
However, Georgia is a former member of the Soviet Union, and
world leaders have been concerned about the security of
Soviet nuclear weapons since it broke up in 1991.
"Officers of Georgia's State Security Service detained three
citizens of Armenia and three citizens of Georgia," security
service investigator Savle Motiashvili told a briefing.
"The members of the group were planning to sell the nuclear
material, uranium-238, for $200 million when they were
detained," he told a news briefing.
Motiashvili added that a prefabricated container meant for
transporting the Uranium-238 was found at one of the detainee's
apartment.
"Given the gamma ray emission, the identity of the source
and radiological expertise report, the seized substance is
dangerous for life and health," he said.
A Tbilisi city court sentenced members of the group to
pre-trial detention. They face five to 10 years in prison if
proved guilty.
Georgia's security service has stopped several attempts to
sell uranium or other radioactive materials. In 2006, a resident
of Russia's North Ossetia region was arrested for trying to sell
weapons-grade uranium for $1 million to agents he thought were
radical Islamists. He was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison.
