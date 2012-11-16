* Most senior U.S. official to visit Georgia since vote
* Washington mixes support for Georgia with caution
* Arrests raise fears of political persecution
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 16 The United States urged
political rivals in Georgia on Friday to work together and avoid
selective justice in the prosecution of figures from the ousted
government of President Mikheil Saakashvili.
Detentions of former officials since billionaire Bidzina
Ivanishvili led an opposition coalition to election victory over
Saakashvili's long-ruling party has raised fears of a witch-hunt
in the ex-Soviet state.
Washington is eager for stability in Georgia, a route for
Caspian Sea oil and gas exports to Europe and a focus of
geopolitical rivalry between the West and Russia, which routed
Georgian forces in a five-day war in August 2008.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Philip Gordon, the highest
American official to visit since the Oct. 1 vote, mixed
expressions of support for the nation that steered a strongly
pro-Western course under Saakashvili with words of caution.
He pointed to potential pitfalls during a period of
cohabitation between Ivanishvili and Saakashvili, who swept to
power in the peaceful 2003 Rose Revolution and is due to remain
in the presidency until an election next year.
"I stressed how important it is and will continue to be for
the two sides to work together... We are just stressing to both
sides how important it is not to let those tensions stand in the
wa y of the rule of law," Gordon said after meeting Ivanishvili.
Russia increased its military presence in two Moscow-backed
breakaway regions of Georgia and recognised them as independent
nations after the war, which followed increasing tension over
Saakashvili's drive to bring his country into NATO.
Gordon said he told Ivanishvili "how committed the United
States is and will remain in terms of our support for Georgia,
for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its economic
development and for the democratic transition that is ongoing."
Ivanishvili told Reuters on Thursday that "from today" he
will work closely with his bitter political rival Saakashvili,
rejecting suggestions that he has used the courts to settle
scores since the election.
PEACEFUL TRANSITION
Ivanishvili, who battled accusations from Saakashvili during
the campaign that he is a Russian stooge, has said relations
with the United States and Europe are the main priority but that
he wants to improve badly strained ties with Russia.
Western nations were relieved at the peaceful transition of
power from Saakashvili's party to Ivanishvili's coalition, but a
wave of arrests began with the detention last week of Bacho
Akhalaia, a former interior and defence minister.
More than ten former senior officials, including the army's
acting chief-of-staff and former deputy interior minister, have
been arrested and charged with abuse of power, illegal
confinement and the illegal obtaining of personal information.
Gordon said investigations and prosecution should be free
from any signs of political persecution and "selective justice."
"Nobody wants to see an absence of rule of law and if people
are guilty of crimes, those crimes should be investigated and
people should be held accountable," said Gordon.
But if the process "looks like or it is designed to go after
political adversaries, or it's not done in a transparent way,
then the whole country will pay a price," he said.
The head of NATO has expressed concern about the arrests and
European officials who Ivanishvili met this week in Brussels
criticised cases opened against his political opponents.
Ivanishvili promised to abide by the rule of law.
"We are giving and will be giving clarifications in regard
to arrests in order for them not to be perceived as political
persecution or selective justice," Ivanishvili said after the
meeting with Gordon.