Deere profit jumps 62 percent
May 19 Deere & Co reported on Friday a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by improving demand for its products, and the U.S. farm equipment maker raised its fiscal 2017 financial forecast.
TBILISI, July 6 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday he hoped a 72-hour truce in Syria was "a harbinger" that more ambitious and long-lasting similar deals could be struck.
"We very much welcome the Syrian army declaration of 72-hours of quiet," Kerry told a news conference in Tbilisi, adding that discussions were underway to try to extend the truce.
"We are trying very hard to grow these current discussions into a longer lasting ... enforceable, accountable cessation of hostilities that could change the dynamics on the ground," he said.
The Syrian military declared a 72-hour "regime of calm" covering all of Syria from 1 a.m. on Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday), a military source told Reuters, although fighting and air attacks have been reported since then. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
TOKYO, May 19 Some six months after his visit to Donald Trump's Manhattan mansion cheered investors, Masayoshi Son, Japan's richest man, is set to follow his friend to Saudi Arabia as the new U.S. president makes his first overseas trip since taking office.