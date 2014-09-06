By Phil Stewart
NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 6 Georgia, one of the
United States' key partners in Afghanistan, will discuss ways it
might be able to help in the battle against Islamic State
fighters during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
this weekend, its defense minister told Reuters.
The former Soviet state is doggedly pursuing NATO membership
fiercely opposed by Moscow, and is enthusiastically supporting
the alliance. That includes deployments of Georgian troops to
Afghanistan, even as the NATO-led combat mission grinds to a
halt this year and other nations withdraw.
More than 30 Georgian fighters have been killed in the war.
"The tragedy and losses we are incurring - it's big, because
Georgia is a small nation. But this is what it takes," Defense
Minister Irakli Alasania said on the sidelines of the NATO
summit on Friday.
"We're at war. And the Georgian society is very supportive."
Asked about whether Georgia might support efforts by a
U.S.-led international coalition to confront Islamic State
militants who have seized large swaths of territory in Iraq and
Syria, Alasania said: "This is going to be one of the issues
that we are going to discuss with the Secretary of Defense in
Tbilisi."
"We're awaiting requirements that the United States and the
allies are putting out for partners," he said.
Alasania said Hagel's visit to Tbilisi was a demonstration
of U.S. support for Georgia. It is also a reminder of its
growing ties with NATO, which announced a package of security
cooperation measures that Tbilisi hopes will advance its
membership goals, little by little.
He also expressed hope for deepening defense ties with the
United States, citing past discussions about bolstering
Georgia's defense capabilities, including air defenses.
Officials in June disclosed that NATO would stop short of
approving a more formal step to membership for Georgia at this
week's summit, dodging a possible confrontation with Moscow over
the alliance's expansion to Russia's neighbors.
Hanging over the discussion about Georgia's membership bid
is the trauma of 2008, when Russia fought a five-day war with
Georgia over a rebel province. Russian troops overran large
parts of Georgia, humiliating its army and systematically
wrecking a new base built to NATO technical standards.
After the war, Moscow recognized the breakaway regions of
Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent nations, making it
much harder for NATO to take in and defend a divided country.
Alasania said his country was pained by unfolding events in
Ukraine, and its echoes to his country's conflict with Russia.
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March, and NATO
accuses Moscow of engaging in direct military intervention in
support of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The Pentagon has said Ukraine's crisis will be at the top of
Hagel's agenda in Tbilisi, his next stop after the NATO summit.
Alasania shared skepticism expressed by NATO leaders about a
ceasefire announced between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"We all agree that we need ceasefire. But if it comes to
trust, of course, we have a bitter experience in trusting the
ceasefire by Russians," he said.
