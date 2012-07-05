BRUSSELS, July 5 Swedish paper company SCA
won EU regulatory approval on Thursday for its 1.32
billion euro ($1.65 billion) takeover of Georgia-Pacific's
European tissue operations, after pledging to sell
some facilities and brands across Europe.
SCA unveiled the deal in November last year which will boost
its market share in consumer tissues by 10 percent to 35
percent.
The European Commission said the companies will sell some
business activities in Britain, Ireland, Sweden and the
Netherlands, where the combined entity would have hurt
competition.
"The commitments offered by the parties will ensure that
consumers do not face higher prices as a result of this deal",
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.