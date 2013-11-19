BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 19 Devon Energy is close to a deal to buy privately held GeoSouthern Energy for around $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The deal could be announced as soon as this week, the source said. The source could not identified because the talks are private.
GeoSouthern Energy, based in The Woodlands, Texas, drills for oil and gas in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford geologic formations in South Texas.
Devon declined to comment. GeoSouthern was not immediately available for comment. The deal was originally reported in the Wall Street Journal.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)