(Corrects in fourth and 13th paragraphs to show perforated sole
idea was chairman's, not CEO's)
* Geox hopes to return to growth after 9-mth sales shrink
* Targets annual core earnings of around 110 mln eur 2016
* Looks to new markets for growth
* Expects business in EMEA and Americas to stabilise in 2014
* Shares up 3 pct
By Isla Binnie
MILAN, Nov 15 Italian shoemaker Geox SpA
is targeting annual sales of about 1 billion euros
($1.4 billion) by 2016 under a strategic plan that also sees a
return to profit growth via international expansion.
Geox, a maker of leisure footwear touting perforated soles
that stay waterproof while allowing the feet to breathe, said on
Friday it would refocus on its mainstay footwear business after
scrapping a clothing line.
The company, whose domestic sales have been squeezed by
Italy's lengthening economic downturn, said it aimed to improve
on sales which stood at 807 million euros in 2012 by opening
more stores in growing markets.
Presenting the business plan in Milan, Chief Executive
Giorgio Presca said Geox's efforts to simplify its business had
already been "pretty aggressive".
Geox, which also targeted annual core earnings or EBITDA of
around 110 million euros in 2016, had on Thursday posted EBITDA
down 56 percent in the first nine months of 2013.
The "targets are not out of reach, though they need positive
macroeconomic trends in our view," said one analyst.
The group had said in July it planned the strategic rethink
which it promised to detail this month.
Sales in Italy, which provides over a third of Geox's
revenue, dropped 24.1 percent year-on-year in the first nine
months as the country's longest recession in 60 years squeezed
consumer spending.
To guard against weakness in Italy, Geox is investing in new
shops and securing wholesale customers in markets where it sees
growth, such as the Nordic countries, the United States and
China.
These countries "represent the biggest potential for Geox in
the future," Presca said during the presentation.
Geox has closed 100 less-profitable stores this year across
its network and opened 158 in places including Beijing, Shanghai
and Hong Kong.
Geox wrote in slides to accompany the presentation that it
expects its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and
the Americas to stabilise in 2014 and start growing again in
2016.
"We are confident in our business plan," Chairman Mario
Polegato, who came up with the perforated sole idea while
walking in the mountains and now holds a 71 percent stake in
Geox, said during the presentation.
"I want to maintain my current percentage of shares."
Shares in Geox rose 3 percent to 2.06 euros by 1325 GMT,
taking a place among the top 10 gainers on the Milan bourse,
which was broadly flat.
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)