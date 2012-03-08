MILAN, March 8 Italian shoemaker Geox
said it remained cautious on its sales performance for
the first-half of 2012 after it reported on Thursday full-year
2011 net profit fell more than 13 percent, driven down by higher
raw material costs.
The family-run company reported net profit of 50.2 million
euros ($66.6 million) last year, from 58 million euros in 2010.
Its 2011 sales rose 4 percent to 887 million euros, but the
growth rate slowed compared to the 4.4 percent increase seen in
the first nine months to end-Semptember.
Geox proposed to pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7534 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose)