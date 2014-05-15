MILAN May 15 Italian shoemaker Geox
reported on Thursday a 47 percent drop in its first-quarter net
profit but stuck to its revenue forecast for the year and said
it still expects to break even at the operating level.
Sales totalled 268.5 million euros ($368 million)in
January-March, up 2.3 percent from the same period a year ago,
Geox said in a statement.
But slightly higher costs to produce its current collection
and more aggressive promotions during sales season led to a
lower gross margin.
Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation, was 27.8 million euros, down from 40.5 million
euros a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7294 Euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)