MILAN May 9 Italy's Geox said on Wednesday it first quarter net profit was 41.5 mln euros, slightly lower than the 43.4 million it earned the same quarter a year ago, as the economic slump kept buyers out of shops.

It said net sales fell 4.4 percent to 330 million euros in its main markets in Italy, Europe and North America.

Looking ahead, the company said difficult economic conditions in Europe forces it to forecast a decline in sales for the first half "in line with that seen in the first quarter."

For the full year, it said it sees sales falling by a percentage slightly higher than the first half.

In March, Geox struck a cautious tone on its expectations for the first half of the year when it published its 2011 results, which saw its net profit fall more than 13 percent, driven down by higher raw material costs.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)