* Cytokinetics announces results from dose escalation Phase of Cosmic-HF
Nov 20 Geratherm Medical AG :
* 9-month revenue 14.0 million euros, up 8.5 pct
* 9-month EBIT 1.7 million euros, up 124.3 pct
* 9-month after tax profit 1.1 million euros, up 75.7 pct
* 9-month EBITDA of 2.3 million euros, up 63.2 pct
* Expects positive business development in Q4 and FY Source text - bit.ly/1xFspxY Further company coverage:
* Applied Genetic Technologies - on April 26 Lawrence Bullock chief financial officer notified his intention to retire in near future