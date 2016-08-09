BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA plans to buy back 10 million preferred shares or American Depository Receipts from Aug. 11, the company said in a filing published on Tuesday.
The number of shares represents 1.13 percent of outstanding preferred shares in circulation and the buy-back program will last for one month, it said. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by David Gregorio)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.