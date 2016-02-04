BRIEF-Input Capital Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Input Capital Corp announces FY2017 Q2 results and successful launch of marketing streams
SAO PAULO Feb 4 Gerdau SA, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, and JFE Steel Corp have agreed to produce heavy slabs in Brazil, a venture that will allow them to cater for clients in the region and reduce Brazilian imports of the product.
Under terms of the agreement, which was unveiled in a Thursday securities filing, JFE Steel will assist Gerdau in the production of heavy slabs from a plant in Ouro Branco, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
Production of the first generation of thickness gauge is expected by July, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Immune Design reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update