BRIEF-Arkema: Bostik acquires floor preparation systems from CGM
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA said in a securities filing on Thursday it has not yet been notified of investors' lawsuits filed in the United States.
New York law firm Pomerantz LLP filed a class-action suit against Gerdau on May 26, alleging the company issued materially misleading business information to investors over tax liabilities, based on Brazilian corruption investigations. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* ARKEMA: BOSTIK ACQUIRES FLOOR PREPARATION SYSTEMS FROM CGM, INC. IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as bargain hunters snapped up financial stocks heavily sold the previous day, but gains were limited as political uncertainty in the United States kept investors cautious.