BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
April 7 Gerdau SA has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itau BBA, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Banco Santander SA to arrange a series of investor meetings and calls on Monday and Tuesday that could lead to the sale of 30-year, dollar-denominated debt securities, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
Gerdau is the largest producer of long rolled steel in the Americas, with operations in 14 countries throughout the region as well as in Europe and Asia. A deal is subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: