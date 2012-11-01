SAO PAULO Nov 1 Gerdau SA, the
world's second-biggest maker of long steel products, earned net
income of 408 million reais ($200.1 million) In the third
quarter, largely in line with estimates of 405.6 million reais
in a Reuters poll.
The company said in a securities filing on Thursday that a
10.3 billion real, five-year investment plan will be revised due
to "uncertainties in the global economic scenario." A new number
will be unveiled in February, the company said.
The company will spend 460 million reais in an upgrade of
its existing Riograndense mill in the country's south, the
filing added. The new line will start operations in the second
half of 2015.