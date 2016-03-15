BRIEF-Avaya Holdings qtrly revenue of $804 mln
* Q2 operating income of $64 million, non-gaap operating income of $148 million
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported on Tuesday a non-adjusted net loss of 3.17 billion reais ($854 million) in the fourth quarter, driven by a steep recession in its domestic market and writedowns across its businesses. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.