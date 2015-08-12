SAO PAULO Aug 12 Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA
posted a sharp drop in second quarter net profit on
Wednesday as sales fell in both its domestic and North American
divisions.
Gerdau, the largest long-steel producer in the Americas,
reported net income fell 32.6 percent to 265 million reais
($76.37 million) in the second quarter, compared to profit of
393 million reais in the same quarter last year.
The company said in a securities filing that sales volumes
in the Brazilian market fell 20.5 percent due to a slowdown in
industrial activity and construction.
The Brazilian economy is expected to shrink about 2 percent
this year and post zero growth in 2016 as higher interest rates,
lower commodities prices and broad government austerity measures
drag down consumer confidence and weigh on domestic consumption.
Sales in Gerdau's North American division dropped 6.4
percent from a year earlier. The company said the comparative
decline was due to more competition from imports and an
exceptionally strong second quarter a year ago.
Consolidated net revenue rose 3 percent year-on-year, to
10.76 billion reais.
Last month the company announced plans to spend 1.986
billion reais buying out four units as part of a broad
reorganization program.
Gerdau's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of operational efficiency known as
EBITDA, rose 1.2 percent to 1.184 billion reais.
($1 = 3.47 reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine, editing by Franklin Paul)