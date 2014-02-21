SAO PAULO Feb 21 Brazil's Gerdau SA
beat profit estimates for the fourth quarter as expenses fell
faster than revenue in a traditionally weak period for output
and sales at the largest steelmaker in the Americas.
According to a securities filing on Friday, Porto Alegre,
Brazil-based Gerdau earned 491.6 million reais ($207 million) in
profit, above the 427 million reais estimated in a Reuters poll
of six analysts. Compared with the third quarter, profit fell
23.4 percent after debt-servicing costs spiked in the wake of a
currency decline.
Output and sales fell to the lowest in three quarters, in
what might be a further sign of economic weakness afflicting
Brazil and the United States - two of Gerdau's key markets.
Sales expenses fell while the performance of revenue, which fell
on a quarterly basis, and margins, was lackluster.
Net revenue fell 1.6 percent in the quarter to 10.32 billion
reais, in line with the poll's estimate. Cost of goods sold rose
0.1 percent to 8.97 billion reais, much lower than the 1.8
percent forecast in the poll.
Sales, general and administrative expenses came in at 669
million reais, down 1.6 percent in a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a measure of profitability known as EBITDA, fell 3
percent to 1.37 billion reais in the fourth quarter. The number
beat the poll's estimate of 1.21 billion reais.
EBITDA fell to 13.3 percent of net revenue at the end of
December, above the poll's estimate of 12.3 percent for the
quarter. The so-called EBITDA margin was 13.5 percent in the
previous three months.
Company officials will discuss results at a conference call
with investors later on Friday.