BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
SAO PAULO Aug 1 A decision by the Brazilian government not to renew an import tax on some steel products is unlikely to impact local mill Gerdau SA in a meaningful way, Gerdau executives said at a conference call on Thursday.
The decision will not have "a great impact" on Gerdau, the largest steelmaker in the Americas, Chief Executive André Gerdau-Johannpeter said.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict