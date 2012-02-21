FRANKFURT Feb 21 German banks expect many
creditors to accept the deal on Greek debt restructuring, German
banking association BdB said.
"I assume that many private creditors will take part in the
compromise," BdB's managing director Michael Kemmer said in a
statement on Tuesday. "Only if everyone pulls in the same
direction, can the perspectives for Greece really be improved,"
he added.
Kemmer said German banks have already prepared for a haircut
on their Greek bondholdings. "The lenders have anticipated a
debt restructuring and have already realised a part of the
writedowns."
