HAMBURG, July 3 German car sales rose between 1 percent and 2 percent in June, an industry source said on Tuesday, on condition he not be identified.

Six-month auto deliveries in Europe's biggest market either remained flat or showed a slight decline compared with year-ago data, the source said.

Germany's VDA car makers' association is due to publish new auto registrations data for June at 0930 GMT. (Reporting By Jan Schwartz)