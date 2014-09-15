By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Sept 16 Volkswagen AG's
lead in China's compact sedan market this year has helped a
handful of German marques sell almost as many passenger cars as
China's 25 local brands combined - a trend industry watchers say
can only lead to consolidation.
Competitive pricing has made four Volkswagen models China's
best-selling compacts, boosting Germany's share of the overall
passenger market to 24 percent in July from 21 percent at the
end of 2013.
That's now just 6 percentage points shy of brands from Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
, BYD Co Ltd and
other Chinese auto makers, according to wholesale data from the
China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
The diverging fortunes coincide with a government drive to
stifle extravagance among civil servants, which has led to
slowing sales of luxury foreign cars and broadening ranges of
affordable, high-quality models.
"European brands, especially Volkswagen, have been ferocious
in winning market share," said Yale Zhang, managing director of
researcher Automotive Foresight. "Chinese brands' biggest woe is
losing ground in the compact segment because of the onslaught."
Volkswagen sold 667,688 New Lavida, New Santana and Sagitar
compact sedans in China in the first seven months of the year,
according to researcher LMC Automotive. That compared with the
147,651 vehicle total of the top three local models - Geely's
Emgrand EC7, Great Wall's Voleex C30 and BYD's Surui.
Compact cars account for about 60 percent of passenger
vehicle sales in the world's largest auto market, where consumer
purchasing power is rising in tandem with rapid economic growth.
The segment expanded 15 percent in January-July versus industry
growth of 8.1 percent, showed data from CPCA.
"Most Chinese brands won't survive," said analyst Benjamin
Lo at Nomura International. Brands from privately run makers
such as Geely and Great Wall are most likely to survive because
those companies have good management, Lo said.
The market shares of Japanese, U.S. and Korean makers were
flat in January-July. In contrast, German manufacturers - and
Volkswagen in particular - have gained by almost matching local
brands' prices and because of a reputation for high quality.
Volkswagen launched its New Santana two years ago with a
starting price of 84,900 yuan ($13,824), only slightly more than
the EC7's 70,000 yuan.
"People say German cars are of good quality," said Zhang
Lei, a 35-year-old office worker in Beijing who bought a New
Santana last year. "Why not buy a German car if it's not
expensive?"
Sales of the New Santana more than doubled in January-July,
whereas those of the EC7 and Surui fell 30 percent and 40
percent respectively, according to LMC Automotive. Sales of the
Voleex C30 more than halved.
J.D. Power last month found only 16 percent of prospective
car buyers in China would choose a domestic brand, compared with
27 percent a year earlier. The California-based research firm
attributed the change to foreign car makers targeting less
wealthy customers with brands that are "stronger" than those of
local counterparts.
"Chinese brands are cannibalizing each other," said Dong
Yang, secretary general of the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers. "They need more cooperation and consolidation."
The price of BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares have risen 41
percent so far this year, compared with the benchmark index's
4.5 percent. Shares of Geely have fallen 19 percent and
those of Great Wall have fallen 26 percent.
(1 US dollar = 6.1415 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)