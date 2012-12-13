BERLIN Dec 13 Germany's Ifo economic think tank
said on Thursday it saw the economy shrinking this quarter only
to pick up in the next, with domestic demand and exports to
countries beyond the troubled euro zone supporting 0.7 percent
overall growth in 2013.
"The German economy looks set to contract in the fourth
quarter of 2012, before staging a recovery that is expected to
be modest initially in 2013," Ifo said in a statement.
"If the euro crisis does not escalate and remains in line
with the baseline scenario, domestic upward forces and rising
demand for German export goods from outside the EU should boost
the economy."
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)