BERLIN, June 28 Germany's economic growth is likely to slow to just 0.3 percent in 2013 from a meagre 0.6 percent this year as European austerity measures send its most important trade partners into recession, the German think tank IMK said on Thursday.

The IMK raised its full-year growth forecast from the 0.3 percent it predicted in March but cut its 2013 forecast and remained more pessimistic than other German institutes which expect expansion of around one percent this year.

"The recession in the euro area is hitting the German economy badly," said Gustav Horn, the director of the IMK, which is close to German trade unions. "The attempt to save the way to more trust on financial markets with a strict austerity path at the cost of the economy has failed."

Given the slowing momentum in economic growth beyond Europe, overseas demand would no longer be able to compensate for the weakness in important trade partners for Germany within the region, the IMK said.

The slowdown in the German economy would impact joblessness, which would start rising again next year after falling slightly this year, the IMK said.

Earlier on Thursday, data showed that German joblessness rose for the third month in a row in June, though it remains close to post-reunification lows.

Moreover, the reputable Ifo institute cut its own forecast for the German economy to 0.7 percent growth from the 0.9 percent it forecast together with other leading institutes in April.

Other recent data have suggested the German economy is losing stamina as uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis weighs on trade and investment.

Data last week showed German business sentiment collapsed in May and the manufacturing sector shrank as turmoil in the euro zone unsettled firms.

DEBT REDEMPTION FUND

The IMK said that, in its efforts to resolve the euro zone debt crisis, Berlin should focus on measures that can be quickly implemented such as extending the timeframe in which countries can carry out austerity reforms.

In addition, a debt redemption fund, as recommended by the German "wiseman" panel of economic advisers to the government, would send the right signal that the euro zone was determined to maintain their common currency and guarantee debt repayment.

It would create common liabilities that would however be "limited in volume and in time", the IMK said.

The "wise men", whose views are not necessarily taken on board by the government, said last year the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme was putting its credibility at risk and one alternative would be to set up a "redemption pact".

This would involve countries with sovereign debt above 60 percent of GDP pooling their excess debt into a redemption fund with common liability. They would commit to reforms and see their debts repaid over 20-25 years.

The EU has said the idea is worth further scrutiny but German Chancellor Angela Merkel says such a mechanism would require changes of European treaties and would be "impossible to implement in reality".

Merkel has made clear she will resist pressure from other leaders at a two-day EU summit starting later on Thursday to accept any mutualising of debt, or euro bonds. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh, editing by Gareth Jones)