* IMK institute cuts 2013 forecast to 0.3 pct
* Says austerity measures to hit trade partners
* Recommends debt redemption fund to solve crisis
BERLIN, June 28 Germany's economic growth is
likely to slow to just 0.3 percent in 2013 from a meagre 0.6
percent this year as European austerity measures send its most
important trade partners into recession, the German think tank
IMK said on Thursday.
The IMK raised its full-year growth forecast from the 0.3
percent it predicted in March but cut its 2013 forecast and
remained more pessimistic than other German institutes which
expect expansion of around one percent this year.
"The recession in the euro area is hitting the German
economy badly," said Gustav Horn, the director of the IMK, which
is close to German trade unions. "The attempt to save the way to
more trust on financial markets with a strict austerity path at
the cost of the economy has failed."
Given the slowing momentum in economic growth beyond Europe,
overseas demand would no longer be able to compensate for the
weakness in important trade partners for Germany within the
region, the IMK said.
The slowdown in the German economy would impact joblessness,
which would start rising again next year after falling slightly
this year, the IMK said.
Earlier on Thursday, data showed that German joblessness
rose for the third month in a row in June, though it remains
close to post-reunification lows.
Moreover, the reputable Ifo institute cut its own forecast
for the German economy to 0.7 percent growth from the 0.9
percent it forecast together with other leading institutes in
April.
Other recent data have suggested the German economy is
losing stamina as uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis
weighs on trade and investment.
Data last week showed German business sentiment collapsed in
May and the manufacturing sector shrank as turmoil in the euro
zone unsettled firms.
DEBT REDEMPTION FUND
The IMK said that, in its efforts to resolve the euro zone
debt crisis, Berlin should focus on measures that can be quickly
implemented such as extending the timeframe in which countries
can carry out austerity reforms.
In addition, a debt redemption fund, as recommended by the
German "wiseman" panel of economic advisers to the government,
would send the right signal that the euro zone was determined to
maintain their common currency and guarantee debt repayment.
It would create common liabilities that would however be
"limited in volume and in time", the IMK said.
The "wise men", whose views are not necessarily taken on
board by the government, said last year the European Central
Bank's bond-buying programme was putting its credibility at risk
and one alternative would be to set up a "redemption pact".
This would involve countries with sovereign debt above 60
percent of GDP pooling their excess debt into a redemption fund
with common liability. They would commit to reforms and see
their debts repaid over 20-25 years.
The EU has said the idea is worth further scrutiny but
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says such a mechanism would
require changes of European treaties and would be "impossible to
implement in reality".
Merkel has made clear she will resist pressure from other
leaders at a two-day EU summit starting later on Thursday to
accept any mutualising of debt, or euro bonds.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh, editing by Gareth Jones)