FRANKFURT Nov 17 German households have
been switching electricity and gas suppliers under a European
Union rule, introduced from July 1, 2007, that gave consumers a
choice of provider.
Following is a timeline of recent customer and price trends
in the market of 40 million households in Europe's biggest
economy, which is supplied by 1,100 power and 770 gas companies.
November - Verivox***, a portal that monitors prices and
encourages switching, says it has recorded 62 power companies'
intention to raise prices in December or January by an average
three percent and 53 gas suppliers that will increase prices by
around eight percent on average.
The average power bill per household using 4,000 kilowatt
hours a year, will go up by 32 euros ($43).
It cites subsidies levied on German consumers to support
renewable power, higher wholesale market prices
and higher transmission grid fees.
The average gas bill for a household using 20,000 kWh
(typically for heating which competes with heating oil) will go
up by 112 euros per annum, it says.
The reasons are rising crude oil prices, to which the bulk
of gas procurement prices are still index-linked with a time lag
of around six months. Importers pass on these costs.
A round of gas price increases started to become noticeable
from July and August and carried on in October.
In total, more than half of all companies in the sector have
raised prices since September.
November - In line with sector peers, Vattenfall Europe***
says it will raise retail power prices in its core
markets in Berlin and Hamburg by 6.5 percent. It has market
shares of 80 percent in Hamburg and of 75 percent in Berlin.
November - E.ON***, having raised prices in March and May,
says its retail prices at regional subsidiaries will remain
stable until the spring of 2012.
November - RWE**, having raised prices in Jan/Feb, says
there will not be price increases on Jan. 1, 2012. Its retail
gas prices might stay unchanged for the rest of the 2011/2012
heating season.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
