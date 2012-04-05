FRANKFURT, April 5 German utility E.ON will take the 1,480 MW northern German reactor at Grohnde offline on Thursday for a maintenance outage due to last around two weeks, local government in the state of Lower Saxony said in a statement.

The statement from the environment ministry in the state where Grohnde is located, confirmed long-term schedules published by the operator on the Internet. It is the nuclear supervisory agency in the state.

Wholesale power markets factor in closed nuclear power station capacity into their supply calculations. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)