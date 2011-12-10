BERLIN Germany has not yet fixed the size of its contribution to Europe's planned package of loans to the IMF designed to strengthen the fund's firefighting powers but will do so in the coming week.

"Talks between the Bundesbank and the government are ongoing. Concrete numbers of the contribution have not yet been fixed," a spokesman for the German central bank told Reuters on Saturday.

EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels on Friday that euro zone states and other nations should provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary Fund to help it tackle the crisis, with 150 billion euros of the total coming from the euro countries.

A spokesman for the finance ministry said he was not aware of any specific numbers.

A decision on the size of the contribution would be made in the coming week, two sources said. Under the capital ratio used by the European Central Bank, Germany would pay 27 percent or just over 40 billion euros.

But this could be higher if Greece, Portugal and Ireland, which are receiving euro zone aid, do not contribute to the loans.

Denmark, which is not part of the euro bloc, has already said it would provide 40 billion Krone, roughly 5.4 billion euros.

