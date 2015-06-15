(Corrects net income to millions from billions of euros in paragraph seven)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, June 15 German Startups Group, a Berlin-based investment company, plans a stock market flotation to help fund investments in internet firms over the next two years, seeking to capitalise on rising investor interest in German tech firms.

The company, one of Europe's most active venture capital investors last year, has taken holdings in 40 companies since it was founded three years ago.

These include investments in some of Germany's best-known start-ups such as food takeaway service Delivery Hero, online optician MisterSpex and streaming music service SoundCloud.

Delivery Hero, in which e-commerce investor Rocket Internet holds a 38 percent stake, has said it is mulling a stock market flotation of its own over the next year or two.

German Startups said it plans to list on the entry-standard market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which attracts smaller, fast-growing companies and has fewer regulatory requirements than the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX markets.

Typically, a stock market listing takes place within four weeks of announcing an intention to float.

German Startups Group posted net income of 1.44 million euros ($1.6 million) in 2014, up from 176,000 euros in 2013.

The company said it had posted a profit according to international accounting standards since its first full year of operation. It has posted a gross return on average invested capital above 30.5 percent a year since then.

CB Insights ranked it as Europe's fourth-busiest tech investor across Europe in 2014, behind German state-backed High-Tech Gruenderfonds, as well as Index Ventures and Accel Partners, both globally known, London-based venture firms.

Last week, the company said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Web and mobile application design firm Exozet Group, which German Startups said will have a significant impact on sales in the company's consolidated financial statements.

($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by David Holmes)