By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, June 15 German Startups Group, a
Berlin-based investment company, plans a stock market flotation
to help fund investments in Internet firms over the next two
years, seeking to capitalise on rising investor interest in
German tech firms.
The company, one of Europe's most active venture capital
investors last year, has taken holdings in 40 companies since it
was founded three years ago.
These include investments in some of Germany's best-known
start-ups such as food takeaway service Delivery Hero, online
optician MisterSpex and streaming music service SoundCloud.
The investment company, which until recently had taken only
minority stakes in Internet startups in the German-speaking
world, is looking to capitalise on the influx of entrepreneurs
in central Europe creating new companies as well as rising
interest by foreign investors in the market.
German Startups said it plans to list on the entry-standard
market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which attracts smaller,
fast-growing companies and has fewer regulatory requirements
than the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX markets.
Typically, a stock market listing takes place within four
weeks of announcing an intention to float.
Accounting rules do not allow investment companies to
consolidate results from minority shareholdings, which depresses
reported results. German Startups said it would pursue more
majority stakes in the future, which would boost its results.
The investment company posted net income of 1.44 million
euros ($1.6 million) in 2014, up from 176,000 euros in 2013.
Last week, it said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake
in web and mobile application design firm Exozet Group, which
German Startups said will have a significant impact on sales in
the company's consolidated financial statements.
Exozet is the company's first majority stakeholding.
The company said it had posted a profit, according to
international accounting standards, from its first full year of
operation. Since then, it has posted a gross return on average
invested capital above 30.5 percent a year.
Delivery Hero, in which e-commerce investor Rocket Internet
holds a 38 percent stake, has said it is considering a
stock market flotation of its own over the next year or two.
CB Insights ranked German Startups as Europe's
fourth-busiest tech investor across Europe in 2014, in terms of
the number of separate deals, behind German state-backed
High-Tech Gruenderfonds, and Index Ventures and Accel Partners -
both globally known, London-based venture firms. It was
Germany's third most active investor in the first quarter of
this year.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
