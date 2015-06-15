(adds plans to increase majority shareholdings, other context)

By Eric Auchard

FRANKFURT, June 15 German Startups Group, a Berlin-based investment company, plans a stock market flotation to help fund investments in Internet firms over the next two years, seeking to capitalise on rising investor interest in German tech firms.

The company, one of Europe's most active venture capital investors last year, has taken holdings in 40 companies since it was founded three years ago.

These include investments in some of Germany's best-known start-ups such as food takeaway service Delivery Hero, online optician MisterSpex and streaming music service SoundCloud.

The investment company, which until recently had taken only minority stakes in Internet startups in the German-speaking world, is looking to capitalise on the influx of entrepreneurs in central Europe creating new companies as well as rising interest by foreign investors in the market.

German Startups said it plans to list on the entry-standard market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which attracts smaller, fast-growing companies and has fewer regulatory requirements than the DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX markets.

Typically, a stock market listing takes place within four weeks of announcing an intention to float.

Accounting rules do not allow investment companies to consolidate results from minority shareholdings, which depresses reported results. German Startups said it would pursue more majority stakes in the future, which would boost its results.

The investment company posted net income of 1.44 million euros ($1.6 million) in 2014, up from 176,000 euros in 2013.

Last week, it said it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in web and mobile application design firm Exozet Group, which German Startups said will have a significant impact on sales in the company's consolidated financial statements.

Exozet is the company's first majority stakeholding.

The company said it had posted a profit, according to international accounting standards, from its first full year of operation. Since then, it has posted a gross return on average invested capital above 30.5 percent a year.

Delivery Hero, in which e-commerce investor Rocket Internet holds a 38 percent stake, has said it is considering a stock market flotation of its own over the next year or two.

CB Insights ranked German Startups as Europe's fourth-busiest tech investor across Europe in 2014, in terms of the number of separate deals, behind German state-backed High-Tech Gruenderfonds, and Index Ventures and Accel Partners - both globally known, London-based venture firms. It was Germany's third most active investor in the first quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Pravin Char)