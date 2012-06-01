LEIPZIG, June 1 New car sales in Germany slowed around 7 percent in May, given fewer trading days, Germany's association of international motor vehicle manufacturers VDIK told Reuters on Friday.

"The German new car market contracted by around 7 percent in May, adjusted for fewer trading days it remained flat," VDIK president Volker Lange said.

"So far we have been forecasting the German new car market would be at around 3.2 million vehicles but this depends on further economic development," Lange told Reuters on sidelines of the Leipzig Auto Show. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Edward Taylor)