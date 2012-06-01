LEIPZIG, June 1 New car sales in Germany slowed
around 7 percent in May, given fewer trading days, Germany's
association of international motor vehicle manufacturers VDIK
told Reuters on Friday.
"The German new car market contracted by around 7 percent in
May, adjusted for fewer trading days it remained flat," VDIK
president Volker Lange said.
"So far we have been forecasting the German new car market
would be at around 3.2 million vehicles but this depends on
further economic development," Lange told Reuters on sidelines
of the Leipzig Auto Show.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; writing by Edward Taylor)