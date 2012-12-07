FRANKFURT Dec 7 Germany's bank rescue fund
SoFFin on Friday denied a media report about making a loss of
nearly 3 billion euros ($3.90 billion) in 2012.
German daily Bild on Friday said the fund was set to make a
loss of almost 3 billion euros this year thanks to writedowns on
assets from troubled lender WestLB.
"Reports about another loss on the grounds of large
writedowns on WestLB are incorrect," SoFFin said in a statement.
SoFFin, also known as the Special Financial Market
Stabilisation Fund, was established to allow troubled lenders to
transfer some assets into "bad banks" guaranteed by the German
state.
The move was an attempt by the German government to restore
confidence to its financial sector, after a raft of banks,
including Hypo Real Estate, IKB and SachsenLB, ran into
trouble.
($1 = 0.7700 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)