FRANKFURT Dec 7 Germany's bank rescue fund SoFFin on Friday denied a media report about making a loss of nearly 3 billion euros ($3.90 billion) in 2012.

German daily Bild on Friday said the fund was set to make a loss of almost 3 billion euros this year thanks to writedowns on assets from troubled lender WestLB.

"Reports about another loss on the grounds of large writedowns on WestLB are incorrect," SoFFin said in a statement.

SoFFin, also known as the Special Financial Market Stabilisation Fund, was established to allow troubled lenders to transfer some assets into "bad banks" guaranteed by the German state.

The move was an attempt by the German government to restore confidence to its financial sector, after a raft of banks, including Hypo Real Estate, IKB and SachsenLB, ran into trouble. ($1 = 0.7700 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)