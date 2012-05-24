FRANKFURT May 24 Germany's large banks would be able to cope with the fallout if Greece should leave the euro zone, Germany's banking association BdB said.

"The immediate Greece impact is manageable," BdB general manager Andreas Schmitz said on Wednesday in remarks embargoed for Thursday. "I think it has been priced in by markets," Schmitz said, adding he hoped any impact from an exit could be contained without infecting Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Italy.

Earlier this month Schmitz told Reuters that Greece might be better off tackling its debt and structural problems outside the euro zone.

"It is therefore right to think about alternatives and particularly whether Greece would not be better able to solve its problems using its own currency, supported by a 'Marshall Plan' from the European Union," said Schmitz, whose organisation represents Germany's big private sector lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. (Reporting By Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Will Waterman)