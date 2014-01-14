* U.S. output to grow almost 12 pct to over 700,000 cars
* Highest rate of growth for German carmakers around the
world
* German U.S. car production to grow even 30 pct in 2015
BERLIN, Jan 14 German automakers will focus on
the United States for boosting local production this year and
next, tapping reviving demand in the world's second-largest car
market as Europe keeps struggling, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The number of passenger cars assembled by German
manufacturers in the U.S. may rise almost 12 percent this year
to over 700,000 vehicles, PwC, one of the world's top
audit firms said on Tuesday.
That's the highest rate of output growth projected for
German carmakers in any world market, PwC said, adding that U.S.
output may even rise by 30 percent in 2015.
"The dynamics of growth (at German manufacturers) have
returned to the U.S.," said Felix Kuhnert, a regional head at
PwC's automotive division.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division will
start assembling the new C-Class sedan at its Tuscaloosa,
Alabama-based plant this year while Volkswagen's
Audi brand will shift production of the Q5 SUV from Germany to a
new factory in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico from 2016.
German auto production in China, the world's biggest car
market, may rise only 3 percent this year, after surging by 20
percent or 600,000 vehicles in 2012, PwC said.
Global production by the entire industry may rise 5.8
percent to 87.4 million passenger cars and light vehicles,
according to PwC.