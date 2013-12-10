(Adds comment, detail)
By Harpreet Bhal and Polly Yam
LONDON/HONG KONG Dec 10 China has bought nearly
a quarter of global production of germanium, which is used in
fibre optics and semiconductors, in a move that is likely to
prop up prices while demand is weak, traders said on Tuesday.
Traders said China's stockpiling is likely to keep a floor
under spot prices, which have been steady for the last few weeks
at around $1,840/kg, near a 17-year high at $1,860/kg touched
last June.
"It might create a temporary shortage in the market, but
things are slow in terms of demand at the moment, so it might
not have a big impact on the market in the short term," a
Europe-based germanium trader said.
"But from next year, prices could move higher if industrial
demand improves as the market for germanium is tight"
Traders said China's State Reserve Bureau (SRB) bought 30
tonnes of germanium for 12,090 yuan ($2,000)/kg, paying higher
than prices in Shanghai of around 11,400-11,700 yuan.
The material is for delivery in 2014, with Chinese producer
Yunnan Germanium to provide the bulk of the tonnage,
traders said.
Global germanium production was 128 tonnes in 2012,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey. China is the world's
largest germanium producer, with output totalling 90 tonnes last
year.
The SRB and Yunnan Germanium could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Germanium is used as a semiconductor in transistors and
other electronic devices and in optic fibre networks and
infrared night vision systems.
Sources said that the SRB had also tendered on Dec. 6 to buy
100 tonnes of indium from state-owned companies but was
unsuccessful because its bid price was lower than spot prices.
Traders said they expected the SRB to bid again for indium
at a higher price in the coming months, in a move that is likely
to underpin indium prices.
Indium, used in LCD screens, hit two-year highs in September
as investors on a Chinese exchange for the metal built up
stocks, hoping a growing world economy will spur sales of
consumer electronics.
($1 = 6.0723 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Veronica Brown and xxx)