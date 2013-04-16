FRANKFURT, April 16 German Year-Ahead baseload
power hit its lowest level since 2005 on Tuesday after the
European Parliament rejected a draft law to boost the carbon
emission rights trading mechanism, lowering the cost of an
important power price element.
The Cal '14 baseload position on the EEX bourse hit 39.60
euros ($5,200) a megawatt hour, down 12.5 euros from the Monday
settlement and the lowest a year-ahead contract traded at since
May 31, 2005 shortly after the news.
Power producers who sell forward their power for years in
advance have to cover their output with certificates securing
them the right to emit CO2 in the process.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
