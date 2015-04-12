(Corrects timing of Germanwings crash to last month, not this
month, paragraph 2)
BERLIN, April 12 A Germanwings flight bound for
Italy from Germany was evacuated late on Sunday due to a bomb
threat, the airline said.
Germanwings, a budget unit of German airline Lufthansa
, has been in the spotlight after one of its planes
crashed into a mountain in the French Alps last month, killing
everyone on board.
Germanwings said the pilot of Flight 4U 826 to Milan was
taxing to the runway when he received a call from the air
traffic tower at Cologne/Bonn airport to abort the flight.
Passengers and crew vacated the Airbus A320 in an orderly
fashion, it said, without saying how many people were aboard. It
said federal police had received the bomb threat, but provided
no further details.
A spokesman for Cologne/Bonn airport could not immediately
be reached for comment. The federal police did not immediately
return a call seeking comment.
Germanwings said it was trying to offer passengers
alternative flights while the A320 was being searched by sniffer
dogs.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Reuters TV; editing by Susan
Thomas)